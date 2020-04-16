Global  

ESO telescope sees star dance around supermassive black hole, proves Einstein right

Science Daily Thursday, 16 April 2020
Observations made with ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed for the first time that a star orbiting the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way moves just as predicted by Einstein's general theory of relativity. Its orbit is shaped like a rosette and not like an ellipse as predicted by Newton's theory of gravity. This long-sought-after result was made possible by increasingly precise measurements over nearly 30 years.
News video: Star's Rosette Orbit Around Our Galaxy’s Black Hole 'Proves Einstein Right'

Star's Rosette Orbit Around Our Galaxy’s Black Hole 'Proves Einstein Right' 01:02

 Researchers were studying star S2, hurtling through space at about 3% the speed of light, as it orbited the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, and found it moves just like Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicted.

