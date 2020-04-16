ESO telescope sees star dance around supermassive black hole, proves Einstein right

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Observations made with ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed for the first time that a star orbiting the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way moves just as predicted by Einstein's general theory of relativity. Its orbit is shaped like a rosette and not like an ellipse as predicted by Newton's theory of gravity. This long-sought-after result was made possible by increasingly precise measurements over nearly 30 years.


