Lions spotted napping on road during coronavirus lockdown Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

“This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see,” Kruger National Park tweeted on Monday. “This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Newsflare - Published 3 days ago Peacocks have reclaimed the streets of Wales during coronavirus lockdown 00:30 In Bangor, northwest Wales, peacocks have been captured roaming the usually busy high street. As UK residents stay in their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, wildlife is adapting to life in newly deserted areas. Jack Meehan, the filmer, told Newsflare: "This video was taken during a... You Might Like

Tweets about this