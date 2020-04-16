Global  

Scents regulate fat storage without affecting eating behavior

Science Daily Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Researchers discovered that, in the lab worm C. elegans, certain scents dynamically regulate fat mobilization by interacting with specific olfactory neurons through specific receptors.
