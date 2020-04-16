Global  

China to launch last satellite for BeiDou navigation system in May

Thursday, 16 April 2020
China to launch last satellite for BeiDou navigation system in MayXichang (XNA) Apr 07, 2020

China is expected to launch the last satellite for its BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System in May from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The new satellite is the 55th satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System. It arrived at the launch site in Xichang on April 4, where it will be tested, assembled and fueled before the launch. The BD
