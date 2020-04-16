China to launch last satellite for BeiDou navigation system in May Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Xichang (XNA) Apr 07, 2020



China is expected to launch the last satellite for its BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System in May from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The new satellite is the 55th satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System. It arrived at the launch site in Xichang on April 4, where it will be tested, assembled and fueled before the launch. The BD Xichang (XNA) Apr 07, 2020China is expected to launch the last satellite for its BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System in May from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The new satellite is the 55th satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System. It arrived at the launch site in Xichang on April 4, where it will be tested, assembled and fueled before the launch. The BD 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published 3 days ago China using health tracking mobile system to curtail the spread of coronavirus 01:04 Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent will now host a new health code system that uses QR codes to indicate the health status of citizens. You Might Like

Tweets about this