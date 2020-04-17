Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > NASA says ozone depletion above Arctic hits 'record low'

NASA says ozone depletion above Arctic hits 'record low'

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
NASA said the depletion of the ozone layer above the Arctic reached a record level in March.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published
News video: New ozone hole found above the Arctic

New ozone hole found above the Arctic 00:53

 Researchers have discovered an unusually large hole in the ozone layer above the Arctic, according to observations from the European Space Agency.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.