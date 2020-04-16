Global  

Ash dieback is less severe in isolated ash trees

Science Daily Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
New research finds that ash dieback is far less severe in the isolated conditions ash is often found in, such as forests with low ash density or in open canopies like hedges, suggesting the long term impact of the disease on Europe's ash trees will be more limited than previously thought.
