US Probes Malfeasance in Wuhan, China, Virology Lab

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The U.S. is conducting a thorough investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and intelligence findings it began in a Wuhan, China virology lab before being spread across Wuhan and, ultimately, the globe. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 4 days ago China denies accusations COVID-19 was made in a lab 02:14 China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019. Chris Dignam reports.