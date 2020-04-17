US Probes Malfeasance in Wuhan, China, Virology Lab
Friday, 17 April 2020 () The U.S. is conducting a thorough investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and intelligence findings it began in a Wuhan, China virology lab before being spread across Wuhan and, ultimately, the globe.
China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019. Chris Dignam reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Uyoumaavotu US Probes Malfeasance in Wuhan, China, Virology Lab | https://t.co/AyJJgWz1kX https://t.co/osJHKhVJeZ 1 day ago