Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses

Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses

Science Daily Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Scientists designed a next-generation miniature lab device that uses magnetic nano-beads to isolate minute bacterial particles that cause diseases. This new technology improves how clinicians isolate drug-resistant strains of bacterial infections and difficult-to-detect micro-particles such as those making up Ebola and coronaviruses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nanoveu share price doubles after commencing testing of smartphone screen protectors to fight coronaviruses

Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has developed a unique antiviral nanotechnology which it is applying to smartphone and tablet protective screens and cases. Initial testing...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prinzadelbart

PB Weston 🇨🇦😷 Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses: New process improves lab-on-chip devices to isolate drug-resistant strain… https://t.co/899QEub1rA 33 minutes ago

tomhathaway01

tom hathaway Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses: New process improves lab-on-chip devices to isolate drug-resistant strain… https://t.co/EqiQvHsx95 3 hours ago

GiesseDoris

Doris Giesse🇩🇪🇧🇷🇬🇧🇱🇷🇨🇦 the official one RIT researchers build micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses.. 👇 https://t.co/yy6cppeeGl via @RITTigers #RIT 3 hours ago

Science_Hourly

Science News Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses https://t.co/VyMWiFQBgY 3 hours ago

abhishekhuman1

Abhishek Human New Post!!! Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses Scientists designed a next-generation miniature lab device th… https://t.co/SBAMWu451A 8 hours ago

healthmedicinet

healthmedicinet Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses https://t.co/7jdYr9mPrc 8 hours ago

europsychic

psychic master (Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses) - https://t.co/M5tnBhbWCh #HealthDiscoveries #HealthNews 9 hours ago

SophiaDevetzi

Sophia Devetzi Micro-device to detect bacteria, viruses https://t.co/pf3OFdATsY 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.