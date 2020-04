New York state epidemic 'on the descent': governor Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New York (AFP) April 19, 2020



The coronavirus outbreak in New York state - epicenter of the epidemic in the United States - is "on the descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday. "We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," Cuomo told a press conference. "Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do, but right now we're on the descent."

