Amazon workers group calls for strike over virus and environmental concerns

San Francisco (AFP) April 17, 2020



Amazon tech workers are calling for a virtual one-day strike to pressure the online retail giant over warehouse safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. The e-commerce colossus is believed to have had COVID-19 cases in a number of its warehouses and has seen employee protests and walkouts in several of them to press for safety improvements. The workers group, Amazon Employees f San Francisco (AFP) April 17, 2020Amazon tech workers are calling for a virtual one-day strike to pressure the online retail giant over warehouse safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. The e-commerce colossus is believed to have had COVID-19 cases in a number of its warehouses and has seen employee protests and walkouts in several of them to press for safety improvements. The workers group, Amazon Employees f 👓 View full article

