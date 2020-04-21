Global  

Milky Way could be catapulting stars into its outer halo, UCI astronomers say

Space Daily Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Milky Way could be catapulting stars into its outer halo, UCI astronomers say

Though mighty, the Milky Way and galaxies of similar mass are not without scars chronicling turbulent histories. University of California, Irvine astronomers and others have shown that clusters of supernovas can cause the birth of scattered, eccentrically orbiting suns in outer stellar halos, upending commonly held notions of how star systems have formed and evolved over billions of years.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Milky Way May Be Catapulting Stars Into Its Outer Reaches

Milky Way May Be Catapulting Stars Into Its Outer Reaches 00:42

 Scientists say our galaxy may be catapulting stars into its outer reaches.

