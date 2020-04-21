For the first Earth Day, on April 22, 1970, The New York Times went big.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Karen Chestney #EarthDay--- Humans have Not Been Kind to Our Mother Earth.----How The Times Covered the First Earth Day, 50 Years… https://t.co/UrlY6Thd2R 3 hours ago Karen Chestney How The Times Covered the First Earth Day, 50 Years Ago https://t.co/DUfdMIV0mj 4 hours ago Tracy Rittenhouse How The Times Covered the First Earth Day, 50 Years Ago https://t.co/6sIOIimrlK 5 hours ago Dump Trump RT @vankapro: The First #EarthDay🌏 was 50 Years Ago Today... This....👇👀 VankaPro☀️🌊🌊🌊 How The Times Covered the First Earth Day, 50 Years… 8 hours ago Stuart Falk How The Times Covered the First Earth Day, 50 Years Ago https://t.co/Opx2CUiHbZ 9 hours ago Alex Wang, MD How The Times Covered the First Earth Day, 50 Years Ago https://t.co/XZuRbQR42q 11 hours ago Casey Coates Danson How The Times Covered the First Earth Day, 50 Years Ago https://t.co/YJ3DzUuJhz 11 hours ago The Concord Writer How The Times Covered the First Earth Day, 50 Years Ago https://t.co/g4uPb3VAEd 12 hours ago