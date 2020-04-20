North pole soon to be ice free in summer

Monday, 20 April 2020 () The Arctic Ocean in summer will very likely be ice free before 2050, at least temporally, according to new research. The efficacy of climate-protection measures will determine how often and for how long.
The research, conducted by 21 research institutes around the globe, shows the amount of Arctic sea ice loss in the future is critically dependent on future CO2 emissions and if we can reduce them rapidly.
