Prehistoric crocodiles were more like whales and dolphins, shocking study finds

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A newly published study notes that prehistoric crocodiles acted more like modern-day whales and dolphins than their modern-day relatives, based off their inner-ear sensory system.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Ancient Crocodiles Dived Like Whales And Dolphins

Ancient Crocodiles Dived Like Whales And Dolphins 00:43

 Scientists have found a variety of Jurassic crocodile that dived into the waters like whales and dolphins.

