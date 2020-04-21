Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Lyrids Meteor Shower 2020: Watch It Peak in Night Skies

Lyrids Meteor Shower 2020: Watch It Peak in Night Skies

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Meteor showers can light up night skies from dusk to dawn, and if you’re lucky you might be able to catch a glimpse.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Meteorite spotted off I-77 ahead of Lyrid meteor shower this week

Meteorite spotted off I-77 ahead of Lyrid meteor shower this week 00:38

 Over the next several days, look up at the sky because you could have a chance to see the first meteor shower of spring known as the Lyrid meteor shower that will put on a night skywatching show starting Sunday night and peaking Wednesday night, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TGOATZ9

ADAM RT @freep: In the sky tonight, you will see the Lyrid meteor shower https://t.co/xsDSDIkxgl 18 seconds ago

freep

Detroit Free Press In the sky tonight, you will see the Lyrid meteor shower https://t.co/xsDSDIkxgl 1 minute ago

RessylLove

Resley I went outside my house at 12 am to watch the lyrids meteor shower, its very chilly and i got a lot of mosquito bit… https://t.co/qM2pKXr1JX 4 minutes ago

HamptonSchool

Hampton School RT @science_hampton: It's a FABULOUS opportunity to watch the Lyrids meteor shower this evening! We'll be expecting some good questions in… 5 minutes ago

RothesayTownCat

WeeBuster RT @VirtualAstro: Best time to watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower tonight will be 10pm onwards. @IMOmeteors predict best chances before dawn. #L… 11 minutes ago

LeapingBear

Greg Rickman In the sky tonight, you will see the Lyrid meteor shower https://t.co/odlUIuNiTQ via @USATODAY 12 minutes ago

tuxfordastro

Tuxford Astronomy RT @spacecentre: 🌠 The #Lyrids meteor shower peaks tonight after midnight and we're expecting 10-20 meteors an hour. 🌠 Here's how you can… 13 minutes ago

BapelaSally

Sally Bapela RT @GetawayMagazine: Tonight we are in for a spectacular show as the Lyrids meteor shower is at its peak. Astro-photographers, send us your… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.