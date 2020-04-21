Lyrids Meteor Shower 2020: Watch It Peak in Night Skies

Over the next several days, look up at the sky because you could have a chance to see the first meteor shower of spring known as the Lyrid meteor shower that will put on a night skywatching show starting Sunday night and peaking Wednesday night, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).
