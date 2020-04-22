Facebook takes $5.7 bn stake in India's Jio digital platforms
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Mumbai (AFP) April 22, 2020
Facebook has taken a $5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani in one of the biggest foreign investments in the country, the companies said Wednesday. The deal will give the US social media giant a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's oil-to-telecoms Reliance Industries empire. Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted
Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) would release...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Karima ALAMI "Facebook takes $5.7B stake in India’s Jio Platforms" via FOX BIZ https://t.co/J4Mzc2PScm 4 minutes ago
heartbeat RT @ndtv: Facebook buys 10% stake in Jio to max out on "power of WhatsApp" https://t.co/7jzJaKTjuk https://t.co/SMxm5An9x9 8 minutes ago
EddieDeSotos LANsvc Top story: Facebook Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India’s Jio - WSJ https://t.co/wxmZ3fUvoR, see more https://t.co/z2iXqJAn1I 8 minutes ago
Malik MATE RT @AFP: #UPDATES Facebook takes a $5.7-billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the two s… 10 minutes ago
Matt Fanning RT @WSJ: Facebook will take a $5.7 billion stake in Jio Platforms, giving it the chance to bring WhatsApp into closer partnership with one… 12 minutes ago