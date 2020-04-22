Facebook takes $5.7 bn stake in India's Jio digital platforms

Facebook has taken a $5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani in one of the biggest foreign investments in the country, the companies said Wednesday. The deal will give the US social media giant a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's oil-to-telecoms Reliance Industries empire.



