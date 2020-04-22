Global  

Facebook takes $5.7 bn stake in India's Jio digital platforms

Energy Daily Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Facebook takes $5.7 bn stake in India's Jio digital platformsMumbai (AFP) April 22, 2020

Facebook has taken a $5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani in one of the biggest foreign investments in the country, the companies said Wednesday. The deal will give the US social media giant a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's oil-to-telecoms Reliance Industries empire. Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news

Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news 01:20

 Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) would release...

