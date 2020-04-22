Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Scientists discover new snake and name it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin

Scientists discover new snake and name it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin

Independent Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
JK Rowling's character Salazar Slytherin was partly known for his ability to talk to snakes
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: New Snake Species Named After Slytherin Founder at Hogwarts

New Snake Species Named After Slytherin Founder at Hogwarts 01:00

 Fiction meets science! Researchers from India just discovered a new green pit viper and named it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.