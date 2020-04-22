Scientists discover new snake and name it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

JK Rowling's character Salazar Slytherin was partly known for his ability to talk to snakes 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: AmazeLab - Published 28 minutes ago New Snake Species Named After Slytherin Founder at Hogwarts 01:00 Fiction meets science! Researchers from India just discovered a new green pit viper and named it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin.