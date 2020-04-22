Russian Foreign Ministry Reveals How US Helped Push Moscow to Create Hypersonic Weapons

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 17, 2020



After the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last August, Moscow has expressed concern that Washington may allow the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to lapse, and warned that doing so may trigger a new arms race. The Bush administration's decision to abandon the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 was the direct impetus for Russia to start bui Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 17, 2020After the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last August, Moscow has expressed concern that Washington may allow the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to lapse, and warned that doing so may trigger a new arms race. The Bush administration's decision to abandon the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 was the direct impetus for Russia to start bui 👓 View full article

