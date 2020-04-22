Earth Day message Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Video: 00:05:35



In summer 2018, ESA joined with the musician Vangelis and the family of scientist Prof. Stephen Hawking to beam a message marking his passing to the nearest black hole. On 22 April 2020, Earth Day, we're transmitting this poignant message to all of planet Earth - as a message of hope, to say that, by working together, we can overcome this crisis and others facing humankind.



The message reads:



“I am very aware of the preciousness of time. Seize the moment. Act now.



“I have spent my life travelling across the Universe inside my mind. Through theoretical physics I have sought to answer some of the great questions but there are other challenges, other big questions which must be answered, and these will also need a new generation who are interested, engaged and with an understanding of science.



“How will we feed an ever-growing population, provide clean water, generate renewable energy, prevent and cure disease and slow down global climate change?



“I hope that science and technology will provide the answers to these questions, but it will take people, human beings with knowledge and understanding to implement the solution.



“One of the great revelations of the space age has been a perspective that has given humanity on ourselves. When we see the Earth from space we see ourselves as a whole; we see the unity and not the divisions. It is such a simple image, with a compelling message: one planet, one human race.



“We are here together, and we need to live together with tolerance and respect. We must become global citizens.



“I have been enormously privileged through my work to be able to contribute to our understanding of the Universe. But it would be an empty Universe indeed, if it were not for the people I love and who love me.



“We are all time travellers journeying together into the future. But let us work together to make that future a place we want to visit. Be brave, be determined, overcome the odds. It can be done.



“It can be done.”



Text and narration: Prof. Stephen Hawking (© The Estate of Stephen Hawking)



Music: The Stephen Hawking Tribute by Vangelis (composed, arranged, produced and performed by Vangelis) 2018



Images:

ISS - ESA/NASA

Sentinel images - contain modified Copernicus Sentinel data/ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Stock footage - Pexels.com, Pixabay, Bedrijfsfilmspecialist.nl

COVID-19 testing - ©Governor Tom Wolf/Wikimedia Commons, CC-BY 2.0

Sentinel 2 animation - ©ESA/ATG Medialab

Earthrise - NASA

Rosetta Earth 2009 - ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS team/M. McCaughrean

BepiColombo launch - ©ESA/CNES/Arianespace

Black hole - ©EHT Collaboration, CC BY 4.0

LHA 120-N150 - ©ESA/Hubble, NASA, Digitized Sky Survey 2, CC BY 4.0, D. De Martin

BepiColombo Earth flyby ©ESA/BepiColombo/MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO Video: 00:05:35In summer 2018, ESA joined with the musician Vangelis and the family of scientist Prof. Stephen Hawking to beam a message marking his passing to the nearest black hole. On 22 April 2020, Earth Day, we're transmitting this poignant message to all of planet Earth - as a message of hope, to say that, by working together, we can overcome this crisis and others facing humankind.The message reads:“I am very aware of the preciousness of time. Seize the moment. Act now.“I have spent my life travelling across the Universe inside my mind. Through theoretical physics I have sought to answer some of the great questions but there are other challenges, other big questions which must be answered, and these will also need a new generation who are interested, engaged and with an understanding of science.“How will we feed an ever-growing population, provide clean water, generate renewable energy, prevent and cure disease and slow down global climate change?“I hope that science and technology will provide the answers to these questions, but it will take people, human beings with knowledge and understanding to implement the solution.“One of the great revelations of the space age has been a perspective that has given humanity on ourselves. When we see the Earth from space we see ourselves as a whole; we see the unity and not the divisions. It is such a simple image, with a compelling message: one planet, one human race.“We are here together, and we need to live together with tolerance and respect. We must become global citizens.“I have been enormously privileged through my work to be able to contribute to our understanding of the Universe. But it would be an empty Universe indeed, if it were not for the people I love and who love me.“We are all time travellers journeying together into the future. But let us work together to make that future a place we want to visit. Be brave, be determined, overcome the odds. It can be done.“It can be done.”Text and narration: Prof. Stephen Hawking (© The Estate of Stephen Hawking)Music: The Stephen Hawking Tribute by Vangelis (composed, arranged, produced and performed by Vangelis) 2018Images:ISS - ESA/NASASentinel images - contain modified Copernicus Sentinel data/ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGOStock footage - Pexels.com, Pixabay, Bedrijfsfilmspecialist.nlCOVID-19 testing - ©Governor Tom Wolf/Wikimedia Commons, CC-BY 2.0Sentinel 2 animation - ©ESA/ATG MedialabEarthrise - NASARosetta Earth 2009 - ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS team/M. McCaughreanBepiColombo launch - ©ESA/CNES/ArianespaceBlack hole - ©EHT Collaboration, CC BY 4.0LHA 120-N150 - ©ESA/Hubble, NASA, Digitized Sky Survey 2, CC BY 4.0, D. De MartinBepiColombo Earth flyby ©ESA/BepiColombo/MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 12 hours ago Earth Day in lockdown: A chance to reimagine the future 02:51 With millions of people breathing cleaner air on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, award-winning conservationists and filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert said lockdowns around the world have created a chance to reimagine relations with the natural world and for young people to continue pushing for... You Might Like

Tweets about this Miguel Chan RT @wef: Today is #EarthDay, a time for global communities to come together and help heal our planet. Listen to @GretaThunberg's important… 6 seconds ago Prabhjot Gill @KhullarY @JuanaTech @MicrosoftEDU @MicrosoftTeams @cbseindia29 @RemoteLearning @STSWSRAJGOMAL @earth @digital Very… https://t.co/2QHEmlCAW8 8 seconds ago Anshita Gaur RT @UN: We need to turn the #COVID19 recovery into a real opportunity to do things right for the future. -- @antonioguterres on Wednesday'… 10 seconds ago The Highfield School RT @AmazingAppsUK: Our mindfulness colouring sheet is a great FREE activity for #EarthDayAtHome and helps spread an important message. Mind… 22 seconds ago Novadays "On this International #MotherEarthDay , all eyes are on the #COVID19 pandemic. (...) But there is another, deep em… https://t.co/GxPXZA6IUx 52 seconds ago kevgalls A friend shared this message with me about covid-19 (a thread // plz read and share) “The earth whispered but you… https://t.co/ItGDgiDnBN 2 minutes ago Somerset House Make a flag for #EarthDay2020 🏳 Follow designer Bethany Williams in our step-by-step workshop and make a flag with… https://t.co/scTlkg0Ys4 3 minutes ago Mohammad Rashid RT @VgforIndia: On the 50th #EarthDay today, my message of support to the #lockdown! For fight against #COVIDー19 @EarthDay_India Happy… 3 minutes ago