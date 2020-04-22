Global  

Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief

Terra Daily Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chiefWashington (AFP) April 22, 2020

A second wave of the novel coronavirus in the US could be even more destructive because it will likely collide with the beginning of flu season, one of the country's top health officials said Tuesday. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), called on Americans to use the coming months to prepare - and get their flu shots. "There's a possibility
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Health Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Country Reopens Too Quickly

Health Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Country Reopens Too Quickly 02:16

 As parts of the United States begin to open and protests calling for an end to coronavirus-related closures grow both in California and across the nation, some health experts warn that rushing to normal without a strategy could mean a second wave of COVID-19.

