Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Tehran (AFP) April 22, 2020



Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite on Wednesday, at a time of renewed tensions with US forces in the Gulf. The United States charges Iran's satellite programme is a cover for its development of missiles. The Islamic republic has previously insisted its aerospace activities comply with its international obligations.

