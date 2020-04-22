Global  

Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer

Space Daily Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite on Wednesday, at a time of renewed tensions with US forces in the Gulf. The United States charges Iran's satellite programme is a cover for its development of missiles. The Islamic republic has previously insisted its aerospace activities comply with its international obligations.
