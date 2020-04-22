Global  

Link between obesity and sleep loss

Science Daily Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Can staying up late make you fat? Researchers found the opposite to be true when they studied sleep in worms: It's not the sleep loss that leads to obesity, but rather that excess weight can cause poor sleep.
