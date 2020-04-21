Cost-effective canopy protects health workers from COVID infection during ventilation Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Researchers have designed a cost-effective, plastic canopy system that can help to protect healthcare workers who are at risk of airborne coronavirus infection while delivering noninvasive ventilation or oxygen via high flow nasal canula (HFNC). Noninvasive ventilation or HFNC is often used to support breathing following respiratory failure, which is a common symptom of severe coronavirus disease. 👓 View full article

