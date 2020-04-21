Global  

Cost-effective canopy protects health workers from COVID infection during ventilation

Researchers have designed a cost-effective, plastic canopy system that can help to protect healthcare workers who are at risk of airborne coronavirus infection while delivering noninvasive ventilation or oxygen via high flow nasal canula (HFNC). Noninvasive ventilation or HFNC is often used to support breathing following respiratory failure, which is a common symptom of severe coronavirus disease.
