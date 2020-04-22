Global  

2 pet cats in New York test positive for coronavirus

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Two pet cats in New York state tested positive for coronavirus, federal officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Two Housecats In New York Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two Housecats In New York Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:30

 Two housecats in New York have tested positive for COVID-19, there is reportedly no reason to panic.

