Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Florida

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Florida

Space Daily Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from FloridaWashington DC (UPI) Apr 22, 2020

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites on time at 3:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday into a clear blue sky from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It was the seventh such launch for SpaceX's communications satellite network, which is the largest constellation in history. The company has launched 422 of the spacecraft in a little over a year. The space company also landed the missi
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: SpaceX completes essential mission, launching seventh batch of satellites

SpaceX completes essential mission, launching seventh batch of satellites 02:00

 SpaceX launched its seventh batch of Starlink satellites from Florida, pushing its total count in low Earth orbit to 420.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kalamardo_Tnsmt

Kalamardo Tensiometro RT @QuickTake: WATCH: @SpaceX successfully launches a batch of 60 of its Starlink broadband internet satellites, the 7th launch of the proj… 3 hours ago

CaptainDoodah

Captain Doodah @mitchellreports Ask Elon Musk if there are any SpaceX rocket launches scheduled. 6 hours ago

CitizensIntel

Ci Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Florida https://t.co/6R7NKhEehA via @upi 7 hours ago

VijayCommanMan

VijaiG RT @v_shakthi: WATCH: @SpaceX successfully launches a batch of 60 of its Starlink broadband internet satellites, the 7th launch of the proj… 9 hours ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat WATCH: @SpaceX successfully launches a batch of 60 of its Starlink broadband internet satellites, the 7th launch of… https://t.co/yVsW84zXzc 9 hours ago

KaiWang77716866

Kai Wang Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Florida https://t.co/herAxatVDn via @upi 11 hours ago

Abiola_Usman

Usman Abiola RT @GoRilla_IX9: cc @sinzubaba this is interesting, broadband competition by nine other than Elon Musk https://t.co/ZbaOZNRg5j 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.