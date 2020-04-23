US state sues China's leaders over virus Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Washington (AFP) April 22, 2020



The US state of Missouri has sued China's leadership over the coronavirus, prompting an angry rebuke from Beijing Wednesday over the "absurd" claim. Missouri is seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic. The first-of-a-kind state lawsuit comes amid calls in Congress to punish China and a campaign by President Donald Trump Washington (AFP) April 22, 2020The US state of Missouri has sued China's leadership over the coronavirus, prompting an angry rebuke from Beijing Wednesday over the "absurd" claim. Missouri is seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic. The first-of-a-kind state lawsuit comes amid calls in Congress to punish China and a campaign by President Donald Trump 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: TomoNews US - Published 3 days ago China Implementing Orwellian Health Tracking System 02:31 BEIJING — Alibaba and Tencent will now host a new health code system that uses QR codes to indicate the health status of citizens. Keeping the coronavirus at bay is priority number one for China now that many cities are coming out of lockdown, but could the coronavirus just be an excuse for... You Might Like

Tweets about this