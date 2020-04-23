US state sues China's leaders over virus

Global  

Terra Daily Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
US state sues China's leaders over virusWashington (AFP) April 22, 2020

The US state of Missouri has sued China's leadership over the coronavirus, prompting an angry rebuke from Beijing Wednesday over the "absurd" claim. Missouri is seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic. The first-of-a-kind state lawsuit comes amid calls in Congress to punish China and a campaign by President Donald Trump
