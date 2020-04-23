Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Coronavirus may cause strokes in younger patients: report

Coronavirus may cause strokes in younger patients: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
COVID-19, the disease that is causing the coronavirus pandemic around the world, has largely been associated with symptoms such as fatigue, a persistent cough and fevers and recently, lesions. However, it may also cause strokes in patients under 50.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Alarmed as COVID patients' blood thickened, New York doctors try new treatments

Alarmed as COVID patients' blood thickened, New York doctors try new treatments 02:15

 As the novel coronavirus spread through New York City in late March, doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital noticed something strange happening to patients' blood: signs of blood thickening and clotting were being detected in different organs by doctors from different specialties. This report produced by...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JCalynnArt

Jessi Calynn ~ Calynn Corner🧤 RT @fox5dc: Coronavirus may cause strokes in younger patients: report https://t.co/1QSYdcpqE8 5 minutes ago

libliarssuck

Suzanne Mentions skin rashes but misses what the Kirkland Dr. (WA) said about the rings around eyes Warn CCP Virus Might Ca… https://t.co/UKA4OY7vyY 33 minutes ago

Syd_Link

Sydney RT @FOX29philly: Coronavirus may cause strokes in younger patients: report https://t.co/Cu2Uxasg9r 1 hour ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 Coronavirus may cause strokes in younger patients: report https://t.co/Cu2Uxasg9r 1 hour ago

fox5dc

FOX 5 DC Coronavirus may cause strokes in younger patients: report https://t.co/1QSYdcpqE8 1 hour ago

Williebobo1978

49ers NFC WEST CHAMPS!!! @pekrtrax @ClayTravis @BernieVeblen @IngrahamAngle @CNN Here you go my friend this is from the liberal "Fox News" https://t.co/ievuUxADLm 2 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus may cause strokes in younger patients: report - https://t.co/NTIsFZVbWc #GoogleAlerts 2 hours ago

farmerjaneusa

Just Another Jersey Chick in Jax Coronavirus may cause strokes in younger patients: report https://t.co/LwsTAUFvaM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.