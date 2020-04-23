Global  

COVID-19 could cost the United States billions in medical expenses

Thursday, 23 April 2020
A new study shows that hospitalizations, ventilators, and other health resources that patients would require could cost the United States $654 billion if a majority of the population gets infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
