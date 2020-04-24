Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > EU haggles over virus rescue deal as WHO warns pandemic far from over

EU haggles over virus rescue deal as WHO warns pandemic far from over

Terra Daily Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
EU haggles over virus rescue deal as WHO warns pandemic far from overBrussels (AFP) April 23, 2020

Bitterly divided EU leaders will try Thursday to hammer out a huge coronavirus rescue package, as the WHO warned the pandemic is far from over. While there are signs the COVID-19 outbreak is slowing and some countries have started to ease restrictions affecting billions of people, the world is grappling with how to repair economic damage on a scale not seen for nearly a century. Other na
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Too much denialism over coronavirus' [Video]

'Too much denialism over coronavirus'

There has been very little leadership over the pandemic, says International Rescue Committee head.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:05Published
Tubi Gets Personal With TransUnion Data Deal: Rotblat [Video]

Tubi Gets Personal With TransUnion Data Deal: Rotblat

Could a partnership with a consumer data agency help a fast-moving OTT TV service capitalize on an unexpected boom in viewing? Today, Tubi announced it has done a deal with consumer credit profiling..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NaeemSiddiqui84

MNS84 EU haggles over virus rescue deal as US jobless claims soar https://t.co/lYQvTTafwW via @dawn_com 2 days ago

AlcuinBramerton

Alcuin Bramerton RT @AFP: Bitterly divided EU leaders will try to hammer out a huge coronavirus rescue package, as the WHO warned the pandemic is far from o… 2 days ago

azizahmaddogar1

azizahmaddogar RT @sshusain: EU haggles over virus rescue deal as US jobless claims soar https://From IMF to ECB. Lagarde has an impossible job. At IMF sh… 2 days ago

sshusain

Syed Husain EU haggles over virus rescue deal as US jobless claims soar https://From IMF to ECB. Lagarde has an impossible job.… https://t.co/fDcajwSyuH 2 days ago

MidrandReporter

Midrand Reporter International news: Bitterly divided EU leaders will try Thursday to hammer out a huge coronavirus rescue package,… https://t.co/Fyjdn8QXoI 2 days ago

MofaYasir

Yasir Mahmood Bitterly divided EU leaders will try to hammer out a huge coronavirus rescue package, as the WHO warned the pandemi… https://t.co/LOeFId1tZc 2 days ago

ChrsKonst

Christos Konstantopoulos RT @AFPphoto: #Coronavirus #COVID19 EU haggles over virus rescue deal as WHO warns pandemic far from over #AFP https://t.co/pOy3i3p093… 2 days ago

Youthmight

Siraj Ali EU haggles over virus rescue deal as US jobless claims soar https://t.co/1XIjV2g4mY 3 days ago