Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > No time to waste to avoid future food shortages

No time to waste to avoid future food shortages

Energy Daily Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
No time to waste to avoid future food shortagesCanberra, Australia (SPX) Apr 24, 2020

During the past few weeks, empty supermarket shelves, without pasta, rice and flour due to panic buying, has caused public concerns about the possibility of running out of food. Australian farmers have reassured consumers saying that the country produces enough food to feed three times its population. However, will this statement remain true in ten to twenty years in a country severely affected
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Tyson warns of possible meat shortages

Tyson warns of possible meat shortages 00:14

 Tyson foods says millions of pounds of meat as more processing plants close. Another setback is that farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Publix To Buy Milk From Farmers And Donate To Food Banks [Video]

Publix To Buy Milk From Farmers And Donate To Food Banks

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains for many everyday items. As people spend more time at home, their food, beverage, and dietary preferences have changed. This change has meant that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Study: Majority of Americans say cooking is their 'love language' [Video]

Study: Majority of Americans say cooking is their 'love language'

If you've not had much luck in the dating scene, you may want to boost your culinary skills. New research has revealed 86% of Americans find cooking to be a total turn-on. The study of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Protect yourself from coronavirus-fueled global food shortages by planting your garden RIGHT NOW

(Natural News) The United Nations has warned that the coronavirus crisis could provoke massive food shortages around the world. Fortunately, with foresight,...
NaturalNews.com

Man shot as protesters loot shops in Venezuela food crisis

A man was shot dead during protests over food shortages and rising food prices in Venezuela. Opposition and rights groups have demonstrated around the country.
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

GREENTEAMNOW

THE GREEN GROUP RT @climatenews: No time to waste to avoid future food shortages https://t.co/WH9Aig7sKD 17 hours ago

OAFT_ATCC

OntAgriFoodTech No time to waste to avoid future food shortages | ARC Centre of Excellence for Translational Photosynthesis… https://t.co/SDG66hYoew 18 hours ago

A_AzizAlrashdi

عبدالعزيز الرشيدي RT @EurasiaReview: No Time To Waste To Avoid Future Food Shortages https://t.co/rLPuRzd1ds 19 hours ago

leaf2field

ARC CoETP RT @lazycunt: No time to waste to avoid future food shortages https://t.co/uGbvm0zs93 via @@leaf2field @EurekAlert 23 hours ago

ColinGJ

ColinGJ No time to waste to avoid future food shortages. Improving photosynthesis - the process by which plants convert sun… https://t.co/uUfU1c2JuA 23 hours ago

Blog4Ag

Blog for Agriculture No time to waste to avoid future food shortages | via @ScienceDaily https://t.co/CuovaGshpi #agchat 23 hours ago

wvaldivia

Willy Valdivia RT @KSU_NABC: No time to waste to avoid future food shortages https://t.co/rWCx0jKcUy 1 day ago

WordOfPrabhakar

Prabhakar Pandey Be it order by finance or home ministry, all of them are filled with Jargons and complicated twisted wordings that… https://t.co/9Nromv8pVa 1 day ago