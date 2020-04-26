No time to waste to avoid future food shortages

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Canberra, Australia (SPX) Apr 24, 2020



During the past few weeks, empty supermarket shelves, without pasta, rice and flour due to panic buying, has caused public concerns about the possibility of running out of food. Australian farmers have reassured consumers saying that the country produces enough food to feed three times its population. However, will this statement remain true in ten to twenty years in a country severely affected Canberra, Australia (SPX) Apr 24, 2020During the past few weeks, empty supermarket shelves, without pasta, rice and flour due to panic buying, has caused public concerns about the possibility of running out of food. Australian farmers have reassured consumers saying that the country produces enough food to feed three times its population. However, will this statement remain true in ten to twenty years in a country severely affected 👓 View full article

