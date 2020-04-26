Russian cargo capsule docks with ISS Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Moscow (AFP) April 25, 2020



A Russian cargo capsule with 2.5 tons of supplies docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday after the fastest such trip yet from earth, the national space agency Roscosmos said. The Progress capsule was launched atop a giant Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, reaching the space station in just three hours and 20 minutes, making it "the fastest spacec

