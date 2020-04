Ray #FBPE #FightOn RT @JohnWest_JAWS: This is the Guardian article about the fake story circulated yesterday on a lot of social media. UK vaccine trial volun… 16 seconds ago

Kitty RT @601mech: Here you go you morons @AOECOIN and @patriotinohio Timestamp: TODAY! Fucking idiots! UK vaccine trial volunteer says she is 'd… 1 minute ago

__ RT @fitzfun2011: UK vaccine trial volunteer says she is 'doing fine' after online death rumours https://t.co/JfjygtDIy9 That was quite some… 2 minutes ago

#hellomynameis Patricia Miller OBE RT @ClareGerada: UK vaccine trial volunteer says she is 'doing fine' after online death rumours https://t.co/jQ7ltQXqfV 2 minutes ago

Soniya Yadav RT @vijai63: UK vaccine trial volunteer says she is 'doing fine' after online death rumours https://t.co/fSQZPuYT0i 2 minutes ago

Esther ten Wolthuis UK vaccine trial volunteer says she is 'doing fine' after online death rumours https://t.co/efgerI8l3M 6 minutes ago

Fizza RT @Independent: UK coronavirus vaccine volunteer says she is 'doing fine' after online death rumours https://t.co/Ckf0L35Zpg 6 minutes ago