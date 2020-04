UFO video? Pentagon releases footage of 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' but says it's not out of the ordinary Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Pentagon on Monday released unclassified footage showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" captured by Navy aircraft that had circulated in the public for years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this G A B E taylor posting a selfie the same day the pentagon releases video footage of ufos... coincidence? i think the FUCK not. 50 seconds ago alizé “Pentagon Releases US Navy Footage of UFOs, Confirms The Videos Are 'Real” https://t.co/lI9Rhn26Ll 1 minute ago Julie Farkas RT @TrumpJew: Pentagon releases UFO footage Thoughts? https://t.co/AfeE7EPGjD 4 minutes ago APZNEWS UFO video? Pentagon releases footage of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena,’ but says it’s not out of the ordinary https://t.co/l41BrtEXjH 7 minutes ago Andy Vermaut UFO video? Pentagon releases footage of 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' but says it's not out of the ordinary… https://t.co/E3SV4TonzM 7 minutes ago Adam BREAKING: Pentagon officially releases footage showing 2 UFO’s https://t.co/LdnZX0Dn1l 10 minutes ago Jim UFO video? Pentagon releases footage of 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' but says it's not out of the ordinary… https://t.co/AdETEKUu8H 11 minutes ago REDINFO RT @SSBCrackExams: Breaking, Classified & Authentic News - The Pentagon and US Navy has Officially Releases Three UFO Videos which are decl… 37 minutes ago