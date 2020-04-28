Iran says won't be source of Gulf conflict amid US tensions

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tehran (AFP) April 27, 2020



Iran's military said Monday it will never be a source of conflict in the Gulf, in an apparent bid to ease tensions after several high-seas incidents involving US forces. Decades-old tensions between Tehran and its arch enemy Washington have escalated since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been and will never


