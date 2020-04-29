How hero shrews' bizarre backbones evolved Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hero shrews have some of the weirdest backbones in the animal kingdom -- they're incredibly strong, with stories of a 0.25-pound shrew supporting a grown man standing on its back. No one knows what they use these super-strong spines for, though, so scientists took micro-CT scans to examine the backbones inside and out. They discovered evidence that the bones are exposed to lots of stress from back-to-front, suggesting the shrews scrunch up like inchworms. 👓 View full article

Credit: AmazeLab - Published 3 days ago Scientists Scanned a Hero Shrew's Spine and the Images are Crazy 00:58 Hero shrews, which are hedgehog relatives, have insanely strong spines with interlocking bones. Scientists say they have some of the strangest skeletons in the animal kingdom.

