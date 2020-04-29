Global  

Asteroid 1998 OR2 to Safely Fly Past Earth This Week

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Asteroid 1998 OR2 to Safely Fly Past Earth This Week
Pasadena CA (JPL) Apr 29, 2020

A large near-Earth asteroid will safely pass by our planet on Wednesday morning, providing astronomers with an exceptional opportunity to study the 1.5-mile-wide (2-kilometer-wide) object in great detail. The asteroid, called 1998 OR2, will make its closest approach at 5:55 a.m. EDT (2:55 a.m. PDT). While this is known as a "close approach" by astronomers, it's still very far away: The ast
Credit: TomoNews US
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to pass safely on April 29

'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to pass safely on April 29 02:17

 WASHINGTON — A huge asteroid classified as "potentially hazardous" by NASA will streak past our planet on April 29, accordoing to NASA's Asteroid Watch. Asteroid 52768, also known as 1998 OR2, is estimated by NASA to be between 1.8 to 4.1 kilometers wide. It takes Asteroid 1998 OR2 three...

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me
Recent related news from verified sources

A massive asteroid is approaching Earth next week. It looks like it's wearing a face mask.

The asteroid known as 1998 OR2 will be 4 million miles away from Earth next Wednesday at around 5:59 a.m. ET. It also looks like it's wearing a mask.  
USATODAY.com

Asteroid 1998 OR2 set to pass earth on Wednesday - here's how you can see it

A giant asteroid is set to pass Earth this week - but scientists have reassured the public that the space rock does not pose a threat.
Hereford Times

