Asteroid 1998 OR2 to Safely Fly Past Earth This Week
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Pasadena CA (JPL) Apr 29, 2020
A large near-Earth asteroid will safely pass by our planet on Wednesday morning, providing astronomers with an exceptional opportunity to study the 1.5-mile-wide (2-kilometer-wide) object in great detail. The asteroid, called 1998 OR2, will make its closest approach at 5:55 a.m. EDT (2:55 a.m. PDT). While this is known as a "close approach" by astronomers, it's still very far away: The ast
Asteroid 52768, also known as 1998 OR2, is estimated by NASA to be between 1.8 to 4.1 kilometers wide.
It takes Asteroid 1998 OR2 three...