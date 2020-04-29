Global  

Australia nets 10 mn Chinese virus tests despite diplomatic row

Terra Daily Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Australia nets 10 mn Chinese virus tests despite diplomatic rowSydney (AFP) April 29, 2020

An Australian mining magnate on Wednesday unveiled a deal to import 10 million coronavirus tests from China to Australia, despite a bitter diplomatic spat between the two countries. Andrew Forrest, head of mining giant Fortescue, said he had used contacts to secure an order for the tests with Chinese genomics firm BGI Group at a significantly lower cost than from rival providers, amid fierce
