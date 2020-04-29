Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Coronavirus genetic material discovered in air of two Wuhan hospitals: researchers

Coronavirus genetic material discovered in air of two Wuhan hospitals: researchers

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Concerns that SARS-CoV-2 can be spread through the air have increased after researchers in Wuhan, China discovered the genetic material of the coronavirus in airborne droplets in two hospitals, according to a new study.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Inside NYC's effort to map coronavirus genomes

Inside NYC's effort to map coronavirus genomes 01:33

 Scientists at New York City's health department have begun to analyze the novel coronavirus's genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals' [Video]

Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals'

Simple modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say. They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Britain starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Britain starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine

OXFORD, ENGLAND — The University of Oxford has initiated human trials for the first COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, according to the BBC. Citing the university, BBC reports on April 23 that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus World Updates

The virus was found in the air at two hospitals in Wuhan, China, the first real-world examples that airborne transmission may be possible. And in Russia, the...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Zee NewsNewsmax

Coronavirus may have spread via air conditioning in Chinese restaurant, researchers warn

A newly published research letter suggests that three healthy families in China may have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus after it traveled via air conditioning...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newscommentary1

The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report RT @SharkRadioNet: Coronavirus genetic material discovered in air of two Wuhan hospitals: researchers #Malliard https://t.co/08hwyfim4p #fox 6 minutes ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network Coronavirus genetic material discovered in air of two Wuhan hospitals: researchers #Malliard https://t.co/08hwyfim4p #fox 8 minutes ago

MATTHILGER1

MATT Coronavirus genetic material discovered in air of two Wuhan hospitals: researchers https://t.co/ZVxJHSBYrO #FoxNews 8 minutes ago

JMTaylorFla

Joyce Marie Taylor ... and there you have it. The virus is airborne. Certainly explains the widespread infection rate worldwide much b… https://t.co/ytaLIURAS3 10 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris Coronavirus genetic material discovered in air of two Wuhan hospitals: researchers https://t.co/jWjZlrVwTI via @foxnews 17 minutes ago

elinaoi

elina oi RT @DemocratFed: I have a question - How is this website so quick to say that a Nobel Prize winning virologist who discovered the HIV virus… 21 hours ago