Coronavirus genetic material discovered in air of two Wuhan hospitals: researchers
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Concerns that SARS-CoV-2 can be spread through the air have increased after researchers in Wuhan, China discovered the genetic material of the coronavirus in airborne droplets in two hospitals, according to a new study.
Simple modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say. They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
The virus was found in the air at two hospitals in Wuhan, China, the first real-world examples that airborne transmission may be possible. And in Russia, the... NYTimes.com Also reported by •Zee News •Newsmax