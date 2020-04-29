Stark disparities in COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates among New York

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Researchers found that COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates varied across New York City boroughs. The Bronx -- with the highest proportion of racial/ethnic minorities, the most poverty, and lowest educational attainment -- had higher rates of hospitalization and death related to COVID-19 than all other boroughs. These rates were lowest in affluent Manhattan, comprised of a predominately white population. COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 persons was nearly two times greater in the Bronx than in Manhattan. 👓 View full article

