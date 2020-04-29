Global  

Mural painted outside Jeff Bezos' house in protest demanding more coronavirus safety for Amazon workers

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
A  group of activists painted a mural outside the Washington, D.C., home of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday to demand protections for workers at company facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Wochit
News video: Jeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Person In The World

Jeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Person In The World 00:30

 According to Business Insider, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth increased so much during 2020 that he is now the richest person in the world. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports that Bezos is now worth $140 billion, crushing top earners like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth $70...

Workers from some of the biggest companies in the U.S. held walkouts or sick-outs on Friday in honor of May Day to pressure their employers to improve working conditions and pay amid the coronavirus..

Today is International Workers Day and essential workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and more are demanding change. An unprecedented coalition of workers will walk off the job..

'PROTECT AMAZON WORKERS': Activists painted a giant mural outside Jeff Bezos' $23 billion Washington DC home

Activists protesting Amazon's treatment of warehouse workers during the pandemic painted a giant mural outside CEO Jeff Bezos' home in Washington, DC.
Business Insider Also reported by •TechCrunch

Jeff Bezos is being called to testify before Congress over 'misleading' statements from Amazon

The House Judiciary Committee called on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Friday to testify before the body after Democratic...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchBusiness Insider

