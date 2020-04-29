Mural painted outside Jeff Bezos' house in protest demanding more coronavirus safety for Amazon workers
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () A group of activists painted a mural outside the Washington, D.C., home of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday to demand protections for workers at company facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Business Insider, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth increased so much during 2020 that he is now the richest person in the world.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports that Bezos is now worth $140 billion, crushing top earners like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth $70...
Today is International Workers Day and essential workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and more are demanding change. An unprecedented coalition of workers will walk off the job..
· Activists protesting Amazon's treatment of warehouse workers during the pandemic painted a giant mural outside CEO Jeff Bezos' home in Washington, DC.
·... Business Insider Also reported by •TechCrunch
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
The House Judiciary Committee called on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Friday to testify before the body after Democratic... The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunch •Business Insider
Tweets about this
Gdl Sexy RT @nowthisnews: Activists painted a mural outside Jeff Bezos’ house demanding the billionaire CEO do more to protect Amazon workers — 2 ho… 28 minutes ago
Lori Rusher RT @Phillip70856934: Activists Painted A Mural Outside Jeff Bezos’ House Demanding The Billionaire CEO Do More To Protect Amazon Workers —… 5 hours ago