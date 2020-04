World's longest predatory dinosaur used its tail to swim Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Paleontologists finally have proof that some dinosaurs were aquatic. Detailed analysis of the only existing Spinosaurus aegyptiacus remains suggests the world's longest predatory dinosaur lived in a large river system and used its tail to swim. The discovery - published this week in the journal Nature - marks the first time a tail-propelled swimming locomotion has been reported Washington DC (UPI) Apr 29, 2020Paleontologists finally have proof that some dinosaurs were aquatic. Detailed analysis of the only existing Spinosaurus aegyptiacus remains suggests the world's longest predatory dinosaur lived in a large river system and used its tail to swim. The discovery - published this week in the journal Nature - marks the first time a tail-propelled swimming locomotion has been reported 👓 View full article

