China's airlines, oil firms post big Q1 virus losses

China's big state-controlled airlines and oil firms said they suffered deep losses during the first quarter, when the country was at the height of its coronavirus battle, and warned of further pain to come. China Southern Airlines, China Eastern, and Air China posted combined losses of nearly $2 billion in January-March, when domestic travel was essentially shut down for weeks and internatio


