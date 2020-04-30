Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Positive results of remdesivir trial 'offers hope at a time when it is badly needed,' Gilead CEO says

Positive results of remdesivir trial 'offers hope at a time when it is badly needed,' Gilead CEO says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
As the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues into its six month, Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day said the announcement of a "positive" remdesivir trial gives the world a sign of "important progress and offers hope at a time when it is badly needed."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes

Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes 00:35

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.47%. Major U.S. averages were up well over 2%, while...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US authorises use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for coronavirus patients [Video]

US authorises use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for coronavirus patients

US regulators have approved emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster. It is the first drug shown to help fight Covid-19, which has killed more..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment [Video]

FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus trial drug remdesivir's maker aims for wide distribution: Gilead CEO

Gilead Sciences, which manufactures remdesivir, is focused on making the experimental coronavirus drug accessible and affordable to as many people as possible...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaUSATODAY.com

News24.com | Covid-19 patients respond positively to anti-viral drug remdesivir during trial

Gilead Science's remdesivir, one of the most highly anticipated drugs being tested against the new coronavirus, showed positive results in a large-scale US...
News24 Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournalsProactive Investors

Tweets about this

AnitMaurya11

Anit Maurya RT @SandhuTaranjitS: Congratulations to the team of investigators led by Indian American scientist for successful trials of Remdesivir, the… 50 minutes ago

driveinfan

Jen: Cult 45 Deplorable Bot💥🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️💯🚂 RT @1GigiSims: 12/ Following this study, positive results from another small trial of the drug in COVID-19 patients at the U of Chicago wer… 2 hours ago

KlPVaKwJDWDwHtz

中田 RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Great news! Dr. Fauci confirms that a study of #remdesevir showed a significant positive effect in #COVID19 —… 2 hours ago

shamamala33

Susan RT @UofR: “The results with remdesivir are positive, but it’s not a miracle drug. It becomes our building block on which we try to improve.… 3 hours ago

khudadah

Mohammad Khudadah اقعد في بيتك You can not change your primary outcome mid trial (Period) Can you use subgroup analsys results as a there major p… https://t.co/KYviO3es8v 3 hours ago

LaurentLupus

Lupus Basic RT @MaxKonigMD: How to make your drug (remdesivir) standard of care: 1. move the goalposts (change endpoints mid trial) 2. blast press rel… 3 hours ago

KelechiUdoh

KelechiUdoh Interesting. RE: Remdesivir's 'positive' trial results in the U.S. 🤔 https://t.co/XxQAscWEdy 4 hours ago

jayperiSQLDBA

Venkata Jayaram Peri @ANI The results from the global, placebo-controlled trial run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious… https://t.co/GUWX8fMsDJ 11 hours ago