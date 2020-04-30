Positive results of remdesivir trial 'offers hope at a time when it is badly needed,' Gilead CEO says
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () As the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues into its six month, Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day said the announcement of a "positive" remdesivir trial gives the world a sign of "important progress and offers hope at a time when it is badly needed."
NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.47%. Major U.S. averages were up well over 2%, while...
US regulators have approved emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster. It is the first drug shown to help fight Covid-19, which has killed more..
The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover..
Gilead Sciences, which manufactures remdesivir, is focused on making the experimental coronavirus drug accessible and affordable to as many people as possible... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •USATODAY.com
Gilead Science's remdesivir, one of the most highly anticipated drugs being tested against the new coronavirus, showed positive results in a large-scale US... News24 Also reported by •USATODAY.com •bizjournals •Proactive Investors
