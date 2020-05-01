NASA selects Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build astronaut moon lander
Friday, 1 May 2020 () The three companies, which include firms of tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, will share $967 million from NASA, though specific amounts each company will receive were not immediately known.
Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed. According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified as a serious risk.” He said: "I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against...
Elon Musk announced the Starship prototype SN4 passed a cryogenic proof test. The success proves it can survive the extremely high pressures caused by SN4's very cold liquid nitrogen fuel, according to..