Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > NASA selects Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build astronaut moon lander

NASA selects Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build astronaut moon lander

Zee News Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The three companies, which include firms of tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, will share $967 million from NASA, though specific amounts each company will receive were not immediately known.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist'

Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist' 00:32

 Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed. According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified as a serious risk.” He said: "I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure Test [Video]

SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure Test

Elon Musk announced the Starship prototype SN4 passed a cryogenic proof test. The success proves it can survive the extremely high pressures caused by SN4's very cold liquid nitrogen fuel, according to..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published
WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Moves Ahead With Starlink Satellite Launch Amid Pandemic [Video]

WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Moves Ahead With Starlink Satellite Launch Amid Pandemic

Elon Musk's space venture launched another batch of its Internet-beaming satellites into Earth's orbit Wednesday, continuing the company's push to create a multibillion-dollar telecom business.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander

NASA on Thursday selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White...
Reuters India

Blue Origin and SpaceX win contracts to develop NASA's Moon spacecraft

As it teased earlier in the week, NASA has awarded contracts in its quest for a Moon landing — and it’s a big win for the upstarts in the spaceflight...
engadget


Tweets about this

Yooscan_Support

YOOSCAN SUPPORT RT @B2Cpromo1: NASA awards contracts to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to land astronauts on the moon https://t.co/TiqEkcuLCj 9 minutes ago

AarifKhanuk

Aarif khan NASA selects Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build astronaut moon lander https://t.co/6z3nSVrvcc 44 minutes ago

nextleveltechn

Next Level Technology NASA awards contracts to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to land astronauts on the moon #SpaceX #nasa via… https://t.co/Ww5B2AM73n 49 minutes ago

robinnigam52

Robin Nigam NASA selects Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build astronaut moon lander https://t.co/KQzqi4ublk 49 minutes ago

B2Cpromo1

B2Cpromo NASA awards contracts to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to land astronauts on the moon https://t.co/TiqEkcuLCj 1 hour ago

mogambokhushhu

Mogambo khush hua NASA selects Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build astronaut moon lander… https://t.co/US8PGqHrBu 1 hour ago

poojakhatri183

Pooja Khatri NASA selects Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build astronaut moon lander https://t.co/qzlzi87SAW 1 hour ago

Sujal70k7

sujal_70k7 #NASA Selects Firm SpaceX,Blue Origin To Make Lunar Landing System To Carry Astronauts To Moon By 2024. Two Tech Bi… https://t.co/wXxJ7NyQWb 3 hours ago