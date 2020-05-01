Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Leuven, Belgium (SPX) May 01, 2020



An international team of astronomers has captured fifteen images of the inner rims of planet-forming disks located hundreds of light years away. These disks of dust and gas, similar in shape to a music record, form around young stars. The images shed new light on how planetary systems are formed. They were published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. To understand how planetary sys Leuven, Belgium (SPX) May 01, 2020An international team of astronomers has captured fifteen images of the inner rims of planet-forming disks located hundreds of light years away. These disks of dust and gas, similar in shape to a music record, form around young stars. The images shed new light on how planetary systems are formed. They were published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. To understand how planetary sys 👓 View full article

