Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars
Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Leuven, Belgium (SPX) May 01, 2020
An international team of astronomers has captured fifteen images of the inner rims of planet-forming disks located hundreds of light years away. These disks of dust and gas, similar in shape to a music record, form around young stars. The images shed new light on how planetary systems are formed. They were published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. To understand how planetary sys