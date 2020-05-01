Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars

Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars

Space Daily Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around starsLeuven, Belgium (SPX) May 01, 2020

An international team of astronomers has captured fifteen images of the inner rims of planet-forming disks located hundreds of light years away. These disks of dust and gas, similar in shape to a music record, form around young stars. The images shed new light on how planetary systems are formed. They were published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. To understand how planetary sys
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Astronomers Just Captured Rare Images Of Planet-Forming Disks Around Stars

Astronomers Just Captured Rare Images Of Planet-Forming Disks Around Stars 00:41

 Astronomers just captured some rare images.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rare Images of Planet-Forming Disks Captured Around Young Stars [Video]

Rare Images of Planet-Forming Disks Captured Around Young Stars

Researchers used a technique that’s similar to how the first image of a black hole was captured to see the finer details of planet-forming disks, providing insight into how planetary systems like..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

debraj112

debraj1121 expand a child's world w a diverse book Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars https://t.co/fqY3GRxUW7 15 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars https://t.co/Xy2oK6sk2L via @physorg_com 47 minutes ago

istockhistory

istockhistory RT @istockhistory: Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars https://t.co/utlGGZucRT #archeology #anthropology #… 51 minutes ago

sDreyse

Stephan Dreyse RT @maximaxoo: #Space: astronomers capture rare images of #PlanetForming disks around stars ► https://t.co/KKPDkgy88A via @EurekAlert https… 1 hour ago

brucepknight

Bruce P. Knight Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars https://t.co/SHb1tlCF8P 1 hour ago

maximaxoo

Maxime Duprez #Space: astronomers capture rare images of #PlanetForming disks around stars ► https://t.co/KKPDkgy88A via… https://t.co/2sW8qQrrRe 2 hours ago

cosmos4u

Daniel Fischer A family portrait of disk inner rims around Herbig Ae/Be stars - hunting for warps, rings, self shadowing, and misa… https://t.co/2Dzad9qqNH 3 hours ago

kgusler

Ken Gusler Astronomers capture rare images of planet-forming disks around stars - https://t.co/5K5lDxkBYz 3 hours ago