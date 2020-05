Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Paris (AFP) April 30, 2020



COVID-19 is expected to cause global energy emissions to fall a record eight percent this year due to an unprecedented drop in demand for coal, oil and gas, the International Energy Agency said Thursday. The IEA's Global Energy Review was based on an analysis of electricity demand over more than 100 days, during which much of the world has entered lockdown in a bid to control the pandemic. 👓 View full article