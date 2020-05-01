Coronavirus pandemic could last 2 years, 70 percent of world population needs immunity: researchers
Friday, 1 May 2020 () The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered the planet since first appearing in late 2019, infecting more than 3 million and resulting in the deaths of at least 230,000 people. As some parts of the world ease stay-at-home and lockdown orders, a new report says the pandemic could last up to two years.
