Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Canada invests in online mental health care amid COVID-19 crisis

Canada invests in online mental health care amid COVID-19 crisis

Terra Daily Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Canada invests in online mental health care amid COVID-19 crisisOttawa (AFP) May 3, 2020

Canada will invest CAN$240 million (US$170 million) to develop virtual care and mental health tools for residents to better cope with the consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday. The funds will be used mainly to create new digital platforms and applications to give Canadians "strategies to manage stress or support from a procurement professio
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WLFI - Published
News video: Veterans left without mental health care amid COVID-19 pandemic

Veterans left without mental health care amid COVID-19 pandemic

 Veterans left without mental health care amid COVID-19 pandemic

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Access to mental health treatment moving online [Video]

Access to mental health treatment moving online

Many people are experiencing mental health challenges for this first time during this pandemic as many of us are stuck at home, unemployed or worried we might get sick.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:39Published
How to Support Health Care Workers [Video]

How to Support Health Care Workers

Dr. Pamela Wible discusses the toll COVID-19 is taking on health care workers’ mental health and how to support them during this time.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

What it's like in isolation when you struggle with mental health

What it's like in isolation when you struggle with mental healthCare-leaver Terry Birkett has shared how he looks after his mental health during the coronavirus lockdown
Grimsby Telegraph

Mental Health Commission launches free mental health tools for essential workers

The Mental Health Commission of Canada is offering free online mental health programs to essential workers struggling with the emotional and psychological strain...
CTV News Also reported by •cbs4.comCBC.caMid-Day

Tweets about this

KenMOJA

KenyaMOJA.com Nation: Canada invests in online mental health care amid Covid-19 https://t.co/m0a9c9SLwq 18 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Canada invests in online mental health care amid COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/G7j6Fs1Tny 28 minutes ago

News_Kenya

Breaking News Canada invests in online mental health care amid Covid-19: The funds will be used mainly to create new digital plat… https://t.co/kFGfhUdu45 1 hour ago

Nipashe411

Nipashe Canada invests in online mental health care amid Covid-19 https://t.co/i0MhOUbQ00 https://t.co/f8gohqkma1 2 hours ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Canada invests in online mental health care amid pandemic - https://t.co/XKD7xx6ZeJ 2 hours ago

GGDatoy

BaDuDaY RT @tribunephl: Canada will invest CAN$240M to develop virtual care and mental health tools for residents to better cope with the consequen… 3 hours ago

miguelsylars

n RT @AFP: Canada will invest CAN$240 million (US$170 million) to develop virtual care and mental health tools for residents to better cope w… 4 hours ago

AkseliGran

AkseliGran RT @STcom: Canada invests in online mental health care amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/BzpspZ58nx 4 hours ago