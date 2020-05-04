US Army awards $6B contract to Lockheed Martin for PAC-3 MSE production

Global  

Space Daily Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
US Army awards $6B contract to Lockheed Martin for PAC-3 MSE productionDallas TX (SPX) May 01, 2020

Lockheed Martin received a $6.07 billion contract from the U.S. Army for the production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and associated equipment, to be delivered across FY21, FY22 and FY23 contract years. The contract calls for the production and delivery of PAC-3 MSE interceptors, launcher modification kits, associated equipment and
