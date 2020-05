Amino acid swap may help wheat tolerate rising heat Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) May 04, 2020



British scientists said Monday that an amino acid swap can help protect wheat crops from rising heat due to global warming. Similar to smart thermostats that switch on and off based on heat from sun, the amino acid Rubisco activase, or Rca, turns the plant energy-producing enzyme Rubisco on or off based on sunlight, according to a study published Monday in The Plant Journal.

